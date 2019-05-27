Suyog Telematics Ltd - Board recommends Final Dividend

Suyog Telematics Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 27, 2019, inter alia:

- Subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM), considered and recommended a final dividend at the rate of INR 2.5 per Equity share of INR 10 each, for the financtal year 2018-19. The said dividend, if declared by the shareholders at the ensuing AGM will be credited/ dispatched within 30 days from the date of AGM.

Published on May 27, 2019
