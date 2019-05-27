Board has:



1) Approved the financial results for the fourth Quarter (Q4) and financial year ended March 31, 2019 and



2) Subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM), considered and recommended a final dividend at the rate of INR 2.5 per Equity share of INR 10 each, for the financial year 2018 - 19.



Please find attachment for information in detail.

Pdf Link: Suyog Telematics Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com