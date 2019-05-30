Sva India Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 33 read with regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the year ended on 31.03.2019 and Auditors Report thereon.

In terms of Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we declare that the Statutory Auditors of the Company have issued Audit Reports with unmodified opinion for both Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the year ended 31.03.2019.

The meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 4:00 P.M. and concluded at 5:00 P.M.

You are requested to kindly take the same on your record.



Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com