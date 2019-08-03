Svc Industries Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice For Board Meeting

SVC INDUSTRIES Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 3rd August, 2019



To

BSE Limited

P.J. Tower, Dalal Street,

Mumbai - 400 001.

Scrip Code: 524488



Dear Sir



Sub: Intimation pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.



We are pleased to inform you that the [151st] Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 7th August,2019 at 2.30 P.M. at 501-502, OIA House, 470, Cardinal Gracious Road, Andheri (East), Mumbai - 400 099, inter alia, inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Statements for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019.



As per SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation 2015, please be informed that the Trading Window for trading in Companys shares will remain closed from 2nd August, 2019, till 48 hours after the declaration of financial results i.e. 9th August, 2019, Friday (both days inclusive).





