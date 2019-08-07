SWAGRUHA INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2019.

2. Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30.06.2019.

3. To approve the Directors report for the year end 31st march 2019.

4. To approve the notice of 25th Annual General Meeting of the Company and to fix date, time and venue of the Company.

5. To fix the book closure dates for the purpose of Annual General Meeting.

6. Any other business with the permission of the Chair.





Pdf Link: Swagruha Infrastructure Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On 14 Aug 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com