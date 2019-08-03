Swarnsarita Gems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited (Provisional) Financial Result for the First Quarter ended 30th June,2019 along with the Limited Review Report as submitted by the Statutory Auditors of the Company;

Proposed to appoint new Statutory Auditors of the Company at ensuing Annual General Meeting;

To approve Directors Report of the Company along with all the annexure thereof, for financial year 2018-2019;

To finalize the dates of Book Closure for the purpose of forthcoming 27th Annual General Meeting;

To finalize the date, venue and time for convening 27th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company;

Any other matter with the permission of the Chair.





Pdf Link: Swarnsarita Gems Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company Will Be Held On Wednesday, 14Th August, 2019 At The Corporate Office Of The Company At Mumbai At 01.00 P.M. (IST)

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com