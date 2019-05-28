Swasti Vinayaka Art And Heritage Corporation Ltd - Board recommends Dividend

Swasti Vinayaka Art And Heritage Corporation Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 28, 2019, inter alia, has recommended Declaration of Dividend of 20% on the Share Capital of the Company i.e. 0.20 Paise per equity share of face value of Rs. 1/- each, subject to the shareholders’ approval.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com