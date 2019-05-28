Swasti Vinayaka Art And Heritage Corporation Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

This is to inform the Exchange that pursuant to Regulation 30(2) of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the registered office of the Company at 303, Tantia Jogani Industrial Estate, J. R. Boricha Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai-400011 wherein the following decisions were taken:



1. Adoption of Audited Financial Result for the Quarter and year ended March 31, 2019 as per Regulation 33 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015.



2. Recommended Declaration of Dividend of 20% on the Share Capital of the Company i.e 0.20 Paise per equity share of face value of Rs.1/- each, subject to the shareholders approval.

The Board Meeting commenced at 04:30 P.M and concludes at 5:00 P.M. at 04:40 P.M.



