Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 27, 2019, inter alia, has recommended Dividend @ Re. 1/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- (i.e.@ 10%).

Pdf Link: Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com