Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments Ltd. - Corporate Action-Board to consider Dividend

At the Board Meeting held today i.e. 27th May, 2019, The Board of Directors has recommended Dividend @ Re.1/- per equity share of face value of Rs.10/- (i.e. @ 10%);

Published on May 27, 2019
Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments Ltd

