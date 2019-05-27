At the Board Meeting held today i.e. 27th May, 2019, the Board has considered and approved (i) the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter / year ended on 31st March, 2019; (ii)Recommended Dividend @ Re.1/- per equity share of face value of Rs.10/- (i.e. @ 10%)

Pdf Link: Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com