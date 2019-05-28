Swelect Energy Systems Limited - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates

The Board of Directors have recommended a dividend of Rs.2.50/-. (Rupees Two and Fifty paisa only) per equity share (Face value of Rs.l0/- each) for the year ended March 31, 2019 out of the profits of the Company. The dividend, if approved by the shareholders at the ensuing AGM, will be paid, within 15 days from the date of AGM (i.e on or before August 24, 2019).

Published on May 28, 2019
