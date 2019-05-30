Sword & Shield Pharma Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Ref: Reg. 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015



Subject: Outcome of Board Meeting held on today i.e. Thursday, May 30, 2019.



Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e. on Thursday, May 30, 2019 commenced at 07:00 A.M. (GMT-4) / 04.30 P.M. and concluded at 07:30 A.M. (GMT-4) / 05:00 P.M. (IST) and have inter-alia approved the following:



1. Considered, approved & took on record the Audited Financial Result for the Quarter and year ended on March 31, 2019 along with Audit Report (modified Opinion) and Form-B;



2. considered, approved & took on record the Audited Financial Statement for the year ended on March 31, 2019;



Kindly take the same on records and oblige.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com