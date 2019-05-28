Syncom Healthcare Ltd - Intimation Of Change In Website Of The Company

With reference to the captioned subject and pursuant to Regulation 46 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Company has changed its website from www.syncom.in to www.syncomhealthcare.com .

Kindly acknowledge the receipt and update the same in Corporate Information section of the Company.


Published on May 28, 2019
