This is to inform you that Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today, i.e. Wednesday, 30h May, 2019 (commenced at 03:30 P. M. and concluded at 05:10 PM), have considered and approved, inter-alia, the following business(s):



1.The Audited Standalone Financial Results and the Audit Report as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019.



3.Declaration of unmodified opinion on Auditors Report on annual financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019.



4. Appointment of Dr. Bhishampal Singh Yadavas an Additional Director of the Company.The brief profile is as follows:



Dr. Bhishampal Singh Yadav is a post graduate in science, B.ED and PHD in Botany. He has over two decade of experience in the field of Herbal pharma, research and development. His experience in corporate world will benefit the Company as a whole and we look forward for his guidance and support in the production and management.



Pdf Link: Syncom Healthcare Ltd - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 30Th May 2019 In Terms Of Regulations 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirement),2015

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com