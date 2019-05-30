Syncom Healthcare Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Dear Sir,



This is to inform you that Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today, i.e. Wednesday, 30h May, 2019 (commenced at 03:30 P. M. and concluded at 05:10 PM), have considered and approved, inter-alia, the following business(s):



1. The Audited Standalone Financial Results as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019. (Copy Enclosed)



2. The Board considered and took on record, the Audit Report on Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019 as placed by the Statutory Auditor of the Company. (Copy Enclosed)



3. Declaration of unmodified opinion on Auditors Report on annual financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019. (Copy Enclosed)



4. Appointment of Dr. Bhishampal Singh Yadav (DIN 07017046) as an Additional Director of the Company. The brief profile of Dr. Bhishampal Singh Yadav is as follows:



Dr. Bhishampal Singh Yadav (DIN 07017046) is a post graduate in science, B.ED and PHD in Botany. He has over two decade of experience in the field of Herbal pharma, research and development. His rich experience in corporate world will benefit the Company as a whole and we look forward for his guidance and support in the production and management.



