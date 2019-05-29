In pursuance of Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors has fixed Wednesday, June 12, 2019, as the Record Date for determining the eligible shareholders who are entitled to receive the Bonus Shares.

Pdf Link: Syngene International Ltd - Intimation Pursuant To Regulation 42 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

