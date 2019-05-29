Syngene International Ltd - Intimation Pursuant To Regulation 42 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

In pursuance of Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors has fixed Wednesday, June 12, 2019, as the Record Date for determining the eligible shareholders who are entitled to receive the Bonus Shares.

Published on May 29, 2019
Syngene International Ltd

