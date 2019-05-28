Systematix Corporate Services Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

The Board Meeting of Systematix Corporate Services Limited was held on Tuesday, 28th May, 2019 at The Capital, A Wing, 6th Floor, No. 603-606, Plot No. C-70, G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051. The Board Members has considered, discussed and approved inter alia the following:



1. The standalone and consolidated audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019 along with the standalone and consolidated Audit Report under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.



2. Appointment of M/s. Kothari H. & Associates as Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2019-2020.



The copy of standalone and consolidated audited financial results along with the audit report is enclosed herewith for your kind perusal.



The meeting commenced at 01.30 p.m. and concluded at 04.00 p.m.

