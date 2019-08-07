T & I Global Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held As On 14.08.2019

T & I GLOBAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Notice is hereby given in pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, that a meeting of the Boards of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 14th August, 2019 at its registered office at 11, Jassal House, 4A, Auckland Square, Kolkata-700 017 at 2:00 P.M, inter-alia, to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2019,

Pdf Link: T & I Global Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held As On 14.08.2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 07, 2019
T & I Global Ltd

