Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby state that the Statutory Auditors of the Company Messrs. KAMG & Associates (Firm Registration No. 3110276) have issued an Audit Report with unmodified opinion on the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2019.

Pdf Link: Tai Industries Ltd. - Declaration Pursuant To Regulation 33(3)(D) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Requirements, 2015

