Tai Industries Ltd. - Declaration Pursuant To Regulation 33(3)(D) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Requirements, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby state that the Statutory Auditors of the Company Messrs. KAMG & Associates (Firm Registration No. 3110276) have issued an Audit Report with unmodified opinion on the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2019.

Pdf Link: Tai Industries Ltd. - Declaration Pursuant To Regulation 33(3)(D) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Requirements, 2015

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Tai Industries Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.