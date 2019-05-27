Tai Industries Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Further to our letter no. TAI/SEC/SEBI LODR/19-20/65 dated 18th May, 2019, we hereby inform that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held today, i.e., 27th May, 2019, has considered and approved the following :-





1. The Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019.

2. Re-appointment of Dasho Wangchuk Dorji (DIN: 00296747) as Whole-time Director of the Company.

3. Re-appointment of Mr. Rohan Ghosh (DIN : 00032965) as Managing Director of the Company.

4. Seeking Shareholders approval vide Special Resolutions for Re-appointment of Mr. Prem Sagar (DIN: 00040396), Mr. K.N. Malhotra (DIN: 00128479), Mr. Vinay Killa (DIN: 00060906) and Ms. Sarada Hariharan (DIN: 06914753), as Independent Directors of the Company for a second term of 5 years from the conclusion of the 36th Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of the 41st Annual General Meeting of the Company.



The Auditors have given their Report with unmodified opinion on the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2019.



Please find enclosed the following:



The Board Meeting held today commenced at 1.00 p.m. and concluded at 4.00 p.m.



Kindly take the same on record.



Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com