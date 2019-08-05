Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd. - Newspaper Advertisement For Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On Monday, 12Th August, 2019

Dear Sir/Madam,
Pursuant to Regulation 47 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith copy of newspaper advertisement with respect to the Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Monday, 12th August, 2019, published in following newspapers:

1. Financial Express on 3rd August, 2019 and
2. Mumbai Lakshadeep on 3rd August, 2019

Kindly take the above on record and oblige.

Pdf Link: Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd. - Newspaper Advertisement For Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On Monday, 12Th August, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 05, 2019
Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd

