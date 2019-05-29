Pursuant to the relevant provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015, we would like to inform you that the officials of our Company will be Meeting Investors and Analysts (Participants), the details of which are below.



Date Place

May 30, 2019 Mumbai



This is to further inform that the copy of Presentation has been uploaded on the website of the Company www.talbros.com and is also available on the Stock Exchanges for your information and also for the information of your members and the public at large.



No unpublished price sensitive information (UPSI) is intended to be discussed during the interactions in the said meetings.



This information is submitted to you pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015.



Kindly note that changes may happen due to exigencies on the part of Participants/ Company.



Pdf Link: Talbros Automotive Components Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com