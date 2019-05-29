Talbros Automotive Components Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 29, 2019, inter alia, have recommended payment of dividend on equity shares of Rs. 10/- each @ Rs. 1.80 per equity share aggregating to Rs. 2,22,22,134/- for the financial year ended March 31, 2019 on the entire share capital of

12345630 shares.



The dividend, if approved by the shareholders will be paid on or before October 25, 2019.

Pdf Link: Talbros Automotive Components Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend (AGM on Sept 25, 2019)

