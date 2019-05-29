Talbros Automotive Components Ltd. - Intimation Of Book Closure

Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, the Register of Member and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from September 17, 2019 to September 25, 2019 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of payment of dividend and 62nd Annual General Meeting.



Symbol/ Scrip Code

Type of Security Book Closure

(both days inclusive)

Purpose





TALBROAUTO/ 505160

Equity

From To Payment of Dividend & 62nd Annual General Meeting

September 17, 2019 September 25, 2019



Kindly take the same on your record and display the same on the website of your Stock Exchange.



