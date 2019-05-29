Talbros Automotive Components Ltd. - Intimation Of Book Closure

Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, the Register of Member and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from September 17, 2019 to September 25, 2019 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of payment of dividend and 62nd Annual General Meeting.

Symbol/ Scrip Code
Type of Security Book Closure
(both days inclusive)
Purpose


TALBROAUTO/ 505160
Equity
From To Payment of Dividend & 62nd Annual General Meeting
September 17, 2019 September 25, 2019

Kindly take the same on your record and display the same on the website of your Stock Exchange.

Pdf Link: Talbros Automotive Components Ltd. - Intimation Of Book Closure

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
TOPICS
Talbros Automotive Components Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor