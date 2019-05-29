Talbros Automotive Components Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Pursuant to provision of the Securities and exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. on 29th May, 2019 has approved:



1. The Audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2019.

2. The 62nd Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 25th September, 2019.

3. Recommendation of Dividend

Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 43 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today have recommended payment of dividend on equity shares of Rs. 10/- each @ Rs. 1.80 per equity share aggregating to Rs. 2,22,22,134/- for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019 on the entire share capital of 12345630 shares.



