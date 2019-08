Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that Care Ratings Limited has assigned a rating of CARE A-: Negative for long term bank facilities and CARE A-: Negative/ A2+ for short term bank facilities.

Pdf Link: Talbros Engineering Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com