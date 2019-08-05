We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its Meeting held on 05th August, 2019 has considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Sanjay Sharma as an Executive Director of the Company, who has been appointed as an Additional Director w.e.f. 01st November 2018 for a term of 5 (Five) consecutive years upto 31st October, 2023 subject to the approval by the shareholders of the Company.

Pdf Link: Talbros Engineering Ltd - Confirmation For Appointment Of Mr. Sanjay Sharma As An Executive Director Of The Company

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com