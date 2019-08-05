Pursuant to the provisions of section 108 of Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder and Regulation 44 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Company is providing facility to its members holding shares to exercise their right to vote by electronic means on all or any of the business specified in the Notice convening the AGM. The Company has engaged the services of Central Depository Services (India ) Limited (CDSL) for the purpose of e-voting facility. The cut-off date for the purpose of e-voting has been fixed as Monday, 23rd September, 2019. Members can cast their vote online from Friday, 27th September, 2019 (9:00 a.m.) to Sunday, 29th September, 2019 (5:00 p.m.) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting

Pdf Link: Talbros Engineering Ltd - Cut-Off Date And Evoting Period

