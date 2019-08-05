The Board of Directors of the Company in their Meeting held today i.e. 05th August, 2019 has taken up the following matters:

1. Approval of Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2019

2. Approval of Notice and fixation of AGM

3. Approval of Cut-off date and E-voting period

4. Approval of Book Closure for the purpose of AGM and Dividend

5. Fixation of Record Date for the purpose of Dividend

6. Approval of Directors Report and its annexures

7. Appointment of Scrutinizer for e-voting process

8. Approval and confirmation of appointment of Mr. Sanjay Sharma as an Executive Director of the Company, subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company.

You are requested to take the information on your records.

Pdf Link: Talbros Engineering Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com