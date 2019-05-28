Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

This is to inform you that as per the requirement of Regulations 33, 47, 50, 52 and other applicable Regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 28th May, 2019 (commenced at 11.30 a.m. and concluded at 08:45 p.m.), has discussed and decided on the following:

1. Considered and approved stand-alone and consolidated audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019, copies of which are enclosed herewith along with the Auditors Report and a declaration for the audit reports with unmodified opinion.

2. Approved and adopted stand-alone and consolidated audited Financial Statement for the year ended 31st March, 2019 along with the Directors Report and Auditors Report thereon.
3. Approved the offer or invitation to subscribe to Non-Convertible Debentures, in one or more series or tranches, aggregating up to Rs. 300 Crores, on private placement basis.

Published on May 28, 2019
