Talwalkars Healthclubs Ltd - Information Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Proceedings At The 5Th Extra Ordinary General Meeting Of The Company

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we give below the proceedings of the 5th Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company, held on Wednesday, 29th day of May, 2019 at Victoria Memorial School for the Blind, Tardeo Road, Arya Nagar, Tulsiwadi, Tardeo, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400034 . At the said EGM, the shareholders of the Company passed with the requisite majority the following business:



As Special Business:

1. Appointed M/s. Ajay Shobha & Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 317031E) as Statutory Auditor of the Company to fill the casual vacancy caused by the resignation of the existing Auditor.

2. Approved amendment to the Main Object of Memorandum of Association of the Company.



