This is to inform you that the 5th Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company was conducted on Wednesday, 29th day of May, 2019 at Victoria Memorial School for the Blind, Tardeo Road, Arya Nagar, Tulsiwadi, Tardeo, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400034.



The voting results will be submitted separately as prescribed under Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 along with the Scrutinizers Report.



Further please note that the proceedings of the EGM will be submitted after the declaration of the voting results.



Kindly take the same on record and acknowledge receipt of the same.



Pdf Link: Talwalkars Healthclubs Ltd - Outcome Of The 5Th Extra-Ordinary General Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com