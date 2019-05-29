Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, given below is the schedule of meeting with the analyst or Institutional Investor:



Date Meeting with Type of Meeting Venue

30th May,2019 SBIMF One-On-One

10:00 AM - 10:45 AM Mumbai

30th May,2019 Aditya Birla Sunlife Insurance Group Meeting

11:00 AM - 11:45 AM Mumbai

30th May,2019 Edelweisis AMC Group Meeting

11:00 AM - 11:45 AM Mumbai

30th May,2019 Five Rivers Portfolio Group Meeting

11:00 AM - 11:45 AM Mumbai

30th May,2019 HSBC MF Group Meeting

11:00 AM - 11:45 AM Mumbai

30th May,2019 ICICI Lombard Group Meeting

11:00 AM - 11:45 AM Mumbai

30th May,2019 ICICI Prudential MF Group Meeting

11:00 AM - 11:45 AM Mumbai



30th May,2019

Mauryan - Negen

Group Meeting

11:00 AM - 11:45 AM

Mumbai





30th May,2019

Sageone Investment



Group Meeting

11:00 AM - 11:45 AM



Mumbai

30th May,2019 TATA MF Group Meeting

11:00 AM - 11:45 AM Mumbai

30th May,2019 UTI MF Group Meeting

11:00 AM - 11:45 AM Mumbai

30th May,2019 HDFC AMC One-On-One

12:00 PM - 12:45 PM Mumbai





NOTE: Date is subject to changes. Changes may happen due to exigencies on the part of investor/company.



Kindly take the same on record.



Thanking you,



