Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, given below is the schedule of meeting with the analyst or Institutional Investor:

Date Meeting with Type of Meeting Venue
30th May,2019 SBIMF One-On-One
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM Mumbai
30th May,2019 Aditya Birla Sunlife Insurance Group Meeting
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM Mumbai
30th May,2019 Edelweisis AMC Group Meeting
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM Mumbai
30th May,2019 Five Rivers Portfolio Group Meeting
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM Mumbai
30th May,2019 HSBC MF Group Meeting
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM Mumbai
30th May,2019 ICICI Lombard Group Meeting
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM Mumbai
30th May,2019 ICICI Prudential MF Group Meeting
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM Mumbai

30th May,2019
Mauryan - Negen
Group Meeting
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Mumbai


30th May,2019
Sageone Investment

Group Meeting
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM

Mumbai
30th May,2019 TATA MF Group Meeting
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM Mumbai
30th May,2019 UTI MF Group Meeting
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM Mumbai
30th May,2019 HDFC AMC One-On-One
12:00 PM - 12:45 PM Mumbai


NOTE: Date is subject to changes. Changes may happen due to exigencies on the part of investor/company.

Kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Pdf Link: Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd

