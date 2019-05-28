Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 28, 2019, inter alia, have recommended for the approval of the shareholders for the payment of dividend at Rs. 7.50/- (Rupees Seven and Paise Fifty Only) per equity share of the face value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2019.

Pdf Link: Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend (AGM on Sept 19, 2019)

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com