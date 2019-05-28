Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend (AGM on Sept 19, 2019)

Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 28, 2019, inter alia, have recommended for the approval of the shareholders for the payment of dividend at Rs. 7.50/- (Rupees Seven and Paise Fifty Only) per equity share of the face value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2019.

Pdf Link: Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend (AGM on Sept 19, 2019)

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.