TAMILNADU STEEL TUBES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29, read with REG.37 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, the 2nd Board of Directors Meeting of the company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, the 14th August 2019, to consider, approve and take on record the un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30.06.2019, and other items as per agenda.

Pdf Link: Tamilnadu Steel Tubes Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of 2Nd Board Of Directors Meeting 2019-20 Of The Company To Be Held On Wednesday, The 14Th August 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com