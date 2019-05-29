Tantia Constructions Ltd. - Adjournment Of Board Meeting

as per the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, the existing Board stands suspended and the management of the affairs rests with the Resolution Professional (RP). In view of the limited operations and resignation of key employees, the financial statements of the company could not be finalized within the specified timelines and hence the requirement to postpone the board meeting scheduled to be heard for adopting the financial results. We are in the process of preparation and audit of the financial statements for the captioned period and shall notify the Stock Exchanges





































the expected date of board meeting once it is ready with the financial results

