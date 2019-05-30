We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their just concluded meeting have, inter alia, transacted the following items of business:



1. approved the Financial Statements (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2019.



2. approved the Statement of Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Half Year and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2019 and took note of Standalone and Consolidated Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at 31st March 2019.



3. Took note of declaration (Unmodified Opinion on Standalone & Consolidated Audited Financial Results) pursuant to Regulation 33(3) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.





Pdf Link: Tanvi Foods (India) Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

