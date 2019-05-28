Taparia Tools Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Subject: Outcome of Board Meeting held on 28th May 2019
Dear Sir,
Pursuant to Reguiation 30(2) read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and
Disclosures Requirements), Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Board of
Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on 281 May 2019, which was commenced
at 2.00 PM and concluded at 4.15 PM, discussed and approved the following matters
along with other matters:
1. Approved Audited Annuai Financial Statements of the Company for the
Financial Year - 2018-2019".
2. Approved The Statement of Audited Financial Results for the quarter / year
ended 31St March 2019 prepared as per the Companies (Indian Accounting
Standards) Rules, 2015 (Ind-AS Rules).
3. Re-appointment of S. M. Daga & Co., Chartered Accountants as Internal
Auditors for Financial Year 2019-2020 on a remuneration recommended by
Audit Committee.
4. Approved the Boards Report and its Annexures" for the Financial Year
2018-2019 and the Management Discussion and Analysis, the Report on
Corporate Governance for the Financial Year 2018-2019.
5. Approved the Notice convening the 53rd Annual General Meeting to be held at
the 27th September 2019.
6. Approved"the Secretarial Audit Report for the Financial Year ended 315t March
2019 from CS Sagar Khandelwal, Secretarial Auditor of the Company.
7. Approved the re-appointment of CS Sagar Khandelwal, Practicing Company
Secretary as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year
2019-2020.
8. Approved the appointment of CS Sagar Khandelwal, Practicing Company
Secretary, as the Scrutinizer for e-voting at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
Kindly take the above on record and oblige.
Yours faithfully
For Taparia Tools Limited

Pdf Link: Taparia Tools Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Taparia Tools Ltd

