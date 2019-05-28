Taparia Tools Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Subject: Outcome of Board Meeting held on 28th May 2019

Dear Sir,

Pursuant to Reguiation 30(2) read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and

Disclosures Requirements), Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Board of

Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on 281 May 2019, which was commenced

at 2.00 PM and concluded at 4.15 PM, discussed and approved the following matters

along with other matters:

1. Approved Audited Annuai Financial Statements of the Company for the

Financial Year - 2018-2019".

2. Approved The Statement of Audited Financial Results for the quarter / year

ended 31St March 2019 prepared as per the Companies (Indian Accounting

Standards) Rules, 2015 (Ind-AS Rules).

3. Re-appointment of S. M. Daga & Co., Chartered Accountants as Internal

Auditors for Financial Year 2019-2020 on a remuneration recommended by

Audit Committee.

4. Approved the Boards Report and its Annexures" for the Financial Year

2018-2019 and the Management Discussion and Analysis, the Report on

Corporate Governance for the Financial Year 2018-2019.

5. Approved the Notice convening the 53rd Annual General Meeting to be held at

the 27th September 2019.

6. Approved"the Secretarial Audit Report for the Financial Year ended 315t March

2019 from CS Sagar Khandelwal, Secretarial Auditor of the Company.

7. Approved the re-appointment of CS Sagar Khandelwal, Practicing Company

Secretary as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year

2019-2020.

8. Approved the appointment of CS Sagar Khandelwal, Practicing Company

Secretary, as the Scrutinizer for e-voting at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Kindly take the above on record and oblige.

Yours faithfully

For Taparia Tools Limited

