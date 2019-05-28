The Board Meeting to be held on 30/05/2019 has been revised to 30/05/2019 In continuation to our letter dated 20th May, 2019 and 23rd May, 2019 we would like to inform you that due to some unavoidable circumstances, the Board Meeting of the Company to consider/approve the Audited Financial Results for the 4th Quarter/FY ended March 31, 2019 scheduled to be held on Thursday, 30th May, 2019 at 03.30 p.m.

Pdf Link: Tarmat Ltd. - Update on board meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com