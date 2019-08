This is to inform you that Mr. Gaurav Gupta automatically vacated the office of Alternate Director pursuant to provisions of Section 161 of the Companies Act, 2013 on August 6, 2019. (Mr. Ashok Vasudevan - Original Director reached India on August 6, 2019).

Pdf Link: Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com