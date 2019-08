Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of Listing Regulations, please find enclosed the intimation letter received from our Registrars and Share Transfer Agent - TSR Darashaw Consultants Private Limited, providing information regarding loss of share certificates received from the shareholder and to issue duplicate certificates after compliance of required formalities.

Pdf Link: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

