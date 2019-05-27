Tata Global Beverages Limited - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

In compliance with Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, please find attached the details of schedule of meetings with Institutional Investors in Mumbai on 28th May 2019.

Pdf Link: Tata Global Beverages Limited - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Published on May 27, 2019
Tata Global Beverages Ltd

