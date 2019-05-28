Tata Global Beverages Limited - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

We have appended herewith the draft giving information regarding loss of share certificates.

We further request you to put the appended Notice regarding loss of share certificates for attention of the members of the Exchange, with instructions that they communicate to us immediately if they are in a position to give us information relating to any transaction or whereabouts of the original
certificates.

Pdf Link: Tata Global Beverages Limited - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Tata Global Beverages Ltd

