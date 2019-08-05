Intimation of Revision in Credit Rating - Tata Motors Limited



Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the Regulation), we would like to inform that based on ICRA Ratings Credit Research, the credit rating of the Company, has been downgraded.



In accordance with the Regulation, please find enclosed herewith the details of the revision in ratings of the Company.



This is for the information of the exchange and the members.



Pdf Link: Tata Motors Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating

