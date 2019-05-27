We hereby certify, that the Company has made timely and full payment of the Annual Interest to holders of Debentures under the E27-B Series (ISIN - INE155A08282) -Issue of Rated, Listed, Unecured 8.40% Coupon, Redeemable Non Convertible Debentures of ? 300 crores, on due date i.e. May 27, 2019.



This is for the information of the Exchange and of the Debenture holders.





Pdf Link: Tata Motors Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 57 (1) - Certificate of interest payment/Principal in case of NCD

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com