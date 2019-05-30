Pursuant to above and based on the intimation received from TSR Darashaw Limited, Registrars and Share Transfer Agents (RTAs) of the Company on May 29, 2019, we would like to inform that the Company has received a letter from the enclosed list of shareholder(s) regarding loss of share certificate(s) with a request for issue of duplicate share certificate(s) in lieu thereof.



The exchanges are requested to inform all Broker Members and Investors not to deal in the enclosed list of share certificate in any manner. Further, any person who has a claim in respect of the said securities should lodge such claim with the RTA at [email protected], within 15 days from this date.



The duplicate share certificate will be issued after the receipt of all necessary documents from shareholders.



This is for the information of the exchange and the members.

Pdf Link: Tata Motors Ltd - Dvr - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

