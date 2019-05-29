Tata Steel Bsl Ltd - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

We are enclosing herewith Certificates dated May 28, 2019 issued by RCMC Share Registry Pvt. Limited, Registrar and Transfer Agent (RTA) of the Company confirming compliance with Regulation 74(5) of the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018.

Pdf Link: Tata Steel Bsl Ltd - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
TOPICS
Bhushan Steel Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor