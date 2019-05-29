Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 29, 2019 has approved raising of additional funds by issue of the following securities/instruments in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Listing Regulations, subject to approval of the Members:



1. Redeemable Preference Shares to the Promoter/s on preferential basis upto an aggregate amount of Rs. 15,000 Crores; and/or

2. Non-Convertible Debentures in one or more tranches upto an aggregate amount of Rs. 20,000 Crores.



This is for your information and records please.



Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com