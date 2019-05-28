Tci Express Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

In compliance with Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find attached Investor Presentation for Q4/FY 2018-19.

This is for your information, records and meeting the disclosure requirements as per applicable Regulation of Listing Regulations, 2015.

Pdf Link: Tci Express Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
TCI Express Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.